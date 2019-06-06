Tick tock goes the political clock as Dems weigh impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political clock is ticking toward the 2020 election as House Democrats consider whether to launch any impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

That could limit how long House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can say yes or no on that question before the presidential campaign consumes the nation's attention.

There's a widespread feeling among Democrats that she knows this and may be trying to run out the clock. Pelosi says she's following a step-by-step path of investigations that's in line with public sentiment, and most of the House Democratic caucus is not crossing her on that point.

But calls for impeaching Trump have grown louder in the House. Some Democrats say that if the House moves ahead, proceedings would have to be launched this year or it will be too late.