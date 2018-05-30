Thrice as nice for Stom golf, tennis





Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 The St. Luke's golf team poses after winning its third-straight FAA title. The St. Luke's golf team poses after winning its third-straight FAA title. Photo: Contributed Photo Image 2 of 2 The St. Luke's girls tennis team poses after winning its third-straight NEPSAC title. The St. Luke's girls tennis team poses after winning its third-straight NEPSAC title. Photo: Contributed Photo Thrice as nice for Stom golf, tennis 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The St. Luke’s varsity golf team won the FAA Tournament title for the third consecutive year last Monday at The Country Club of New Canaan.

The Storm capped off another fine season on the links with a dominant display, finishing 14 shots ahead of second-placed Hamden Hall.

Mark Gertsen ‘19 scored the lowest round of the day for St. Luke’s with a 76 closely followed by Ben Loomis ‘21 (77) and Jack Maguire ‘19 (79). Jack Fitzgibbon ‘21 posted a solid 81 while captain Will Frossell ‘18 and Blake Haden ‘21 both shot 86 to give St. Luke’s an overall total of 399.

Gertsen was pleased to secure the team’s third title in as many years.

“It feels great to win it again,” He said. “It was a little tough out there and after starting with a couple of bogey’s I had to scramble a little. It was a real team effort and everyone played their part.”

Gertsen was part of the squad who won the title in 2017 and thinks the program is in a strong position going forward:

“We’re excited to win another FAA title and contribute to the continued success of the program. With Jack, myself and some of the younger guys like Loomis, Haden, and Fitzy all returning next year, we are already looking forward to defending the title again.”

Meanwhile, on the courts, the girls tennis team was accomplishing a similar feat, winning its third-straight NEPSAC title.

The Storm entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and quickly won its quarterfinal matchup against Christian Heritage 5-1 on last Saturday in Simsbury, CT.

The team was pushed to the limit in the semi-final match against Concord Academy but eventually came away with a 4-3 win to advance to the final. With Concord leading 2-3, Hannah Amendola ‘19 and Grace Fitzgibbon ‘19 both won super-tiebreakers to give St. Luke’s the crucial points.

After some much need rest, the squad returned to Simsbury the following day to take on Newton Country Day School from Massachusetts.

The Storm played some fine tennis winning four of the first five matches.

Tyleigh Zammitt ‘19 and Georgia Rosenberg ‘19 won the #3 doubles, Carolina Warneryd ‘19 and Amelie Warneryd ‘20 won the #2 doubles, Caroline Nevin ‘18 won the #3 singles match before Elizabeth Laub ‘18 and Cierra Kitt ‘19 won the No. 1 doubles match to clinch the title for the third straight year.

“I am so very proud of this team,” coach Brinley Ehlers said: Everyone was cheering each other on out there and they showed a lot of heart. Especially in the semi-final match which was extremely close and could easily have gone the other way. Winning three NEPSAC titles in a row is an awesome feat and it was a total team effort.