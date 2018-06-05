Three domestic incidents result in arrests

NEW CANAAN — Three people were arrested in separate domestic incidents Friday and Saturday. Because the incidents were domestic in nature, police would not release details.

Arrested Friday afternoon at his Fieldcrest Raod home was Matthew Evans, 18. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Francisco Gonzalez, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct after a domestic dispute at his Main Street apartment Friday at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Isabella Mulas, 20, of Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer after a domestic dispute at a Parade Hill Road residence around 7:30 p.m.

All three were released on a written promise to appear in state Superior Court on Monday.