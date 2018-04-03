Threatening arrest made after investigation

NEW CANAAN — A local man was arrested on a warrant Monday morning in connection with a domestic violence incident last December.

Theodore Dumbauld, 21, of Harrison Avenue, was charged with second-degree threatening. He was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court the same day.

New Canaan police said they would not be releasing any details of the arrest since it involved domestic abuse.