Threat of eminent domain brings Norwalk, New Canaan to table

1124 Valley Rd. house. Picture taken March 6, 2018 in New Canaan.

NEW CANAAN — Talks were at an impasse between the Norwalk First Taxing District and town when the threat of eminent domain brought everyone back to the table to discuss the future of a house at 1124 Valley Road.

Residents in favor of preserving the 1802 Grupe-Nichols-Browne House — now owned by Norwalk’s First Taxing District — have asked for town officials to intervene in negotiations, specifically First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Town Council Chairman John Engel who have both voiced their support to save the house.

In a letter dated April 23 and addressed to Dominick DiGangi, the general manager of the Norwalk First Taxing District, First Selectman Kevin Moynihan made official an offer to purchase the four-acre property for $1.2 million.

“The Town has an interest in the property to provide open space and preserve and protect the Grupe-Nichols-Browne house,” Moynihan wrote.

DiGangi, reached Wednesday morning by phone, said that he would be willing to continue talking with preservationist groups and town officials. He issued no further comment.

Last Thursday, Moynihan floated the idea of considering eminent domain to obtain the four-acre property. Eminent domain is the government’s ability to acquire private property for public use while paying a fair market value for said property.

The Norwalk municipality acquired the four-acre property abutting the Grupes Reservoir back in 2006 for $2.25 million according to tax records. The most recently appraised value, according to tax records, is of $1.6 million.

“(The First Taxing District) will tear the house down,” Moynihan said. “We want to preserve open space.”

In a meeting last Thursday evening, the Town Council unanimously voiced their support for the First Selectman to negotiate with the First Taxing District on behalf of the town.

Engel noted that any monetary offer made on behalf of the town by the First Selectman is subject to approval by the funding bodies. “In this case, the Town Council wanted to get on record as being 100 percent in favor of (Moynihan’s) efforts to secure the house and four acres.”

Chris Schipper, a member of both the Land Trust and the Conservation Commission, said that the Land Trust — along with the Historical Society and the Preservation Alliance — had been unable to make ground on negotiations with the Norwalk municipality in the previous week.

“We have been approaching (the First Taxing District) to purchase the house and the land. We made a fair market offer of 1.2 million and they just rejected it and said it was worth more than that,” Schipper said at the Town Council meeting last Thursday.

Executing eminent domain would be a last resort if talks do not move forward but time is of the essence, as town officials have emphasized. A demolition application was filed back in mid-February and a Historic Review Committee meeting enacted a 90-day demolition delay that would be lifted around mid-May.

According to Moynihan, to enact eminent domain would require two independent appraisals of the four-acre property followed by legal proceedings. Moynihan also noted that if eminent domain was indeed enacted, the Land Trust would sign an agreement to donate $1.2 million to the town, the amount originally offered by the group to the Norwalk municipality.

“The town would be the owner of the land. We want to own open space and the preservationists want to maintain the building,” Moynihan said.

