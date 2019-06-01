Thousands of abortion foes to march across Ohio River bridge

CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of abortion opponents are expected at an annual march across the Ohio River to celebrate legal and legislative efforts to limit procedures that end pregnancy.

Cross the Bridge for Life, organized by a coalition of area anti-abortion groups, is Sunday.

The event is in its 14th year. It kicks off in Newport, Kentucky, with music, food trucks, music, face-painting, balloon artists and speakers. Participants in purple t-shirts then walk across the Purple People Bridge into Cincinnati.

Kentucky, Ohio and six other states have banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six week into pregnancy. It is part of a national effort to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Abortion-rights groups held a day of national protests May 21.