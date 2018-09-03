Thousands join Labor Day tradition of Mackinac Bridge walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people participated in the traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

Organizers made changes to the 61st annual event and allowed to begin from either end of the bridge connecting Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas. Participants could turn around after 2½ miles or make a full 10-mile lap between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Axel Anderson of Linden, Michigan, said he had made the bridge crossing at least 25 times and was looking forward to a "fun challenge" and doing the full double crossing.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder led walkers onto the bridge for his final time as governor. Snyder says he beat his previous best time by crossing the bridge in just over 54 minutes.

Organizers estimated at least 25,000 people took part Monday.