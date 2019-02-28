This is 2nd snowiest February in Spokane history

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 30 inches of snow fell in the Spokane area in February.

The National Weather Service says 29.8 inches of snow has buried the Spokane region this month, the second-highest February snowfall in the city's history.

The agency says the record is the 39.6 inches that fell in February of 1893.

This year's snowfall topped the 28.5 inches that fell in 1975, which now drops to third place.