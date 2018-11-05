Things to Know: Key races in Nevada for US Senate, governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada voters will settle pivotal races for U.S. Senate and governor that could flip power in Washington and set the course for the state's political makeup for a decade.

Voters will also decide Tuesday whether to keep two Las Vegas-area U.S. House seats in Democratic hands, whether to keep five other statewide offices in GOP hands, settle more than 50 legislative races and six statewide ballot questions.

Nevada's U.S. Senate race involves incumbent Republican Dean Heller, the only Republican senator seeking another term in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won during the 2016 presidential election.

His opponent is Democrat U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen.

The governor's race features a Republican from a political dynasty and a Las Vegas-area politician hoping to become the first Democratic governor in nearly two decades.