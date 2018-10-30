The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 28, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1.Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Flip Trickster,Lion Studios

2. Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

3. TikTok - including musical.ly,musical.ly Inc.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Slices, Good Job Games

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10.Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

4. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. XtraMath, XtraMath

7. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

8. My City : After School, My Town Games LTD

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10.Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition, Red Hook Studios Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Flip Trickster,Lion Studios

2. Candy Crush Friends Saga, King

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

7. Paint by Number: Color Games, Fun Games For Free

8. Helix Jump, Voodoo

9. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

10.Spill It!, tastypill

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.