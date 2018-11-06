https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-13368171.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 4, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Incredibles 2
2. Mile 22
3. The Meg
4. The Spy Who Dumped Me
5. Ant-Man and the Wasp
6. Death Wish (2018)
7. Alpha
8. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
9. Hocus Pocus
10.Ocean's 8
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hotel Artemis
2. Eighth Grade
3. Hereditary
4. Three Identical Strangers
5. Leave No Trace
6. Juliet, Naked
7. First Reformed
8. Above Majestic
9. Galveston
10.Thunder Road
