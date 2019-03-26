The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending March 22:

Fiction

1. A Mind of Her Own by Paula McLain, narrated by Hillary Huber (Audible Studios)

2. Wishes and Wellingtons by Julia Berry, narrated by Jayne Entwistle (Audible Studios)

3. Junk by Les Bohem, narrated by John Waters (Audible Studios)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. Sakina's Restaurant by Aasif Mandvi, narrated by Aasif Mandvi (Audible Studios)

6. Celtic Empire: A Dirk Pitt Adventure by Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, narrated by Scott Brick (Penguin Audio)

7. The Other Woman: A Novel by Daniel Silva, narrated by George Guidall (HarperAudio)

8. Run Away by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

9. Court Wizard: Spellmonger, Book 8 by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee (HarperAudio)

10. Tear Me Apart by J.T. Ellison, narrated by Eva Kaminsky, Rebekkah Ross, Jacques Roy, Caitlin Davies, Amy McFadden, Pete Simonelli (Harlequin Enterprises, Limited)

Nonfiction

1. The Demon Next Door by Bryan Burrough, narrated by Steve White (Audible Studios)

2. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

3. The Wall Street Journal Digest by The Wall Street Journal, narrated by Keith Sellon-Wright (The Wall Street Journal)

4. The Washington Post Digest by The Washington Post, narrated by Sam Scholl, Jenny Hoops (The Washington Post)

5. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

6. The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great by Ben Shapiro, narrated by Ben Shaprio (HarperAudio)

7. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

9. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. The Royal Art of Poison: Filthy Palaces, Fatal Cosmetics, Deadly Medicine, and Murder Most Foul by Eleanor Herman, narrated by Susie Berneis (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

-----