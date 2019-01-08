The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending January 4:

Fiction

1. The Man on the Mountaintop: An Audible Original Drama by Susan Trott & Libby Spurrier, narrated by Stanley Tucci, Toby Jones, Clare Corbett, Rachel Atkins, Jeff Harding & David Thorpe (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Marriage by Curtis Sittenfeld, narrated by Diane Lane (Audible Studios)

3. Harry Clarke: With Bonus Performance: Lillian by David Cale, narrated by Billy Crudup and the author (Audible Studios)

4. The Spies That Bind: A Gallagher Girls Prequel by Ally Carter, narrated by Rebecca Soler (Audible Studios)

5. Christmas Eve, 1914 by Charles Olivier, narrated by Cameron Daddo, Xander Berkeley, Cody Fern, Damon Herriman, James Scott, John Beck, Lance Guest, Gabe Greenspan & Nate Jones (Audible Studios)

6. Alien: Out of the Shadows: An Audible Original Drama by Tim Lebbon & Dirk Maggs, narrated by Rutger Hauer, Corey Johnson, Matthew Lewis, Kathryn Drysdale, Laurel Lefkow, Andrea Deck & Mac McDonald (Audible Studios)

7. The House with a Clock in Its Walls by John Bellairs, narrated by George Guidall (Recorded Books)

8. Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle & Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

10. Zero G by Dan Wells, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller, Margaret Ying Drake, Josh Hurley, Eddy Lee, Jennifer Van Dyck, Allyson Johnson & David Shih (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction

1. Power Moves: Lessons from Davos by Adam Grant, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. The Last Days of August by Jon Ronson, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. 21 Days of Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Jess Ray (Aaptiv)

5. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. Out of My Mind by Alan Arkin, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)

9. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

