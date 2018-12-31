The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 28:

Fiction

1. Christmas Eve, 1914 by Charles Olivier, narrated by Cameron Daddo, Xander Berkeley, Cody Fern, Damon Herriman, James Scott, John Beck, Lance Guest, Gabe Greenspan & Nate Jones (Audible Studios)

2. Alien: Out of the Shadows: An Audible Original Drama by Tim Lebbon & Dirk Maggs, narrated by Rutger Hauer, Corey Johnson, Matthew Lewis, Kathryn Drysdale, Laurel Lefkow, Andrea Deck & Mac McDonald (Audible Studios)

3. Zero G by Dan Wells, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller, Margaret Ying Drake, Josh Hurley, Eddy Lee, Jennifer Van Dyck, Allyson Johnson & David Shih (Audible Studios)

4. A Christmas Carol: A Signature Performance by Tim Curry, by Charles Dickens, narrated by Tim Curry (Audible Studios)

5. The Diary of a Hounslow Girl: An Audible Original by Ambreen Razia, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

8. Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle & Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

9. Their Lost Daughters: A Jackman and Evans Thriller by Joy Ellis, narrated by Richard Armitage (Audible Studios)

10. Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Brilliance Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Out of My Mind by Alan Arkin, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. 21 Days of Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Jess Ray (Aaptiv)

4. New Family Values by Andrew Solomon, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)

8. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

10.What Happens Next? Conversations from MARS by Adam Savage, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

-----