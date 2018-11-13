The Latest: White House again weighs in on Florida recount

Miami-Dade Election Center supervisors recount the ballots and are already halfway through the recount total on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP) Miami-Dade Election Center supervisors recount the ballots and are already halfway through the recount total on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP) Photo: C.M. Guerrero, AP

An election worker calibrates a new vote counting machine, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount continued Monday in Broward County. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less An election worker calibrates a new vote counting machine, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount continued Monday in Broward County. (Joe ... more Photo: Joe Cavaretta, AP

Miami-Dade Election Center supervisors recount the ballots and are already halfway through the recount on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP) Miami-Dade Election Center supervisors recount the ballots and are already halfway through the recount on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald via AP) Photo: C.M. Guerrero, AP

Sorted ballots are seen Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount continued Monday in Broward County. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less Sorted ballots are seen Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. The Florida recount continued Monday in Broward County. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida ... more Photo: Joe Cavaretta, AP





Photo: C.M. Guerrero, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: White House again weighs in on Florida recount 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Florida recount of its Senate and governor elections (all times local):

11 a.m.

The White House is again weighing in on the Florida Senate recount.

White House spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp said Tuesday the president "obviously has his opinion" on the recount. Trump on Monday tweeted that "An honest vote count is no longer possible" in Florida, without elaborating, and said "new ballots showed up out of nowhere."

Republican Gov. Rick Scott holds a narrow lead over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.

Schlapp said, "It's been incredibly frustrating to watch. You have a 12,000-vote gap and the other candidate refuses to concede."

She said the president is confident Scott will win.

__

3 a.m.

Florida's election recount of its Senate and governor's races is chugging along as more irregularities are uncovered.

Bay County revealed Monday that it had allowed some hurricane-displaced voters to cast their ballots by email — a violation of state law.

Manatee County had to restart its recount after getting about a quarter finished because someone forgot to push a button.

And in oft-criticized Broward County, additional sheriff's deputies were sent to guard ballots and voting machines. A judge said no Republican who has publicly alleged fraud in Broward's process has filed a criminal complaint. That list includes President Donald Trump and Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott's Senate contest against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is one race being recounted. Republican Ron DeSantis is leading Andrew Gillum in the governor race.