The Latest: Officials say no major issues at voting sites

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico primary elections (all times local):

4 p.m.

The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office has received calls from voters asking about their registration status and voting locations, but a spokesman says it hasn't received reports of major issues at the polling sites Tuesday.

Voting is underway for wide-open primary races for governor and two congressional seats. Polling places are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say early voter turnout ahead of Tuesday was higher than New Mexico's 2014 mid-term primary election. Figures show more than 110,000 ballots were cast through Saturday during early voting.

___

7:30 a.m.

Democrats Michelle Lujan Grisham, Joseph Cervantes and Jeff Apodaca are seeking their party's nomination for governor. The winner will face the sole Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, in the November general election.

Voters in the state's central and southern districts will decide which Democrats and Republicans will run for two seats that could determine which parties control the U.S. House of Representatives.

___

12:30 a.m.

Candidates are pushing toward the finish line in wide-open primary races for New Mexico governor and two congressional seats.

The three-way Democratic primary for governor devolved into attacks about private business dealings and trustworthiness in the days before Tuesday's election. The state's lagging economy, dissatisfaction with public education and concerns about urban crime took center stage in public forums and political advertising.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is competing against state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and former media executive Jeff Apodaca, the son of a former governor.

The winner will face the sole Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, in the November general election.

A Democratic governor likely would shut Republicans out of redistricting decisions in 2021 and consolidate Democrats' control over state government for a decade to come.