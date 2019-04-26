The Latest: Two-stepping in the mud at Jazz Fest, Day 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on the second day of the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Folks are two-stepping in the Louisiana mud on the second day of the 50th annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Friday's abundant sunshine couldn't bake away all of the water that drenched the festival grounds during Thursday storms that delayed the opening. But that didn't stop the dancing by people — some in boots, some in flip-flops — as Zydeco music wailed from the Fais-Do-Do (FAY-doh-doh) stage.

Meanwhile, stirring gospel rang out from one tent, traditional jazz from another and rock from other stages while people lined up at food booths to feast on Louisiana favorites like gumbo and crawfish or a variety of international cuisines.

Santana is among closing acts set for Friday evening. The festival takes place on the infield and grand stand of the Fair Grounds Race Course.

7 a.m.

Sunshine and Santana. Both are expected to be welcome sights on the second day of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

There have been some disappointments in the run-up to the 50th annual Jazz Fest. The celebration was to have been marked by a May 2 performance by the Rolling Stones but the group had to cancel for health reasons. So did Fleetwood Mac.

Then there were the storms that delayed Thursday's opening.

Friday's forecast calls for warm, dry weather for the dozens of acts that will play throughout the day on 10 stages.

Santana is set to close out a main stage in the evening. Other highlights include high school choirs raising spirits in the Gospel Tent and Grammy winner Terence Blanchard at the WWNO Jazz Tent.