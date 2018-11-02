The Latest: Trump says video he tweeted was 'correct'

President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, from a campaign rally in Missouri. President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, from a campaign rally in Missouri. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Columbia, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Columbia, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: Trump says video he tweeted was 'correct' 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and a video of a Latino man convicted of killing two police officers (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a video he tweeted showing a Mexican migrant in a courtroom smiling and boasting about killing police officers is tough "but correct."

Democrats and Republicans have denounced the video as a racist campaign tactic.

The video was reminiscent of the infamous "Willie Horton" ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in 1988 and condemned as racist advertisement.

Horton, who was black, raped a woman while out of prison on a weekend furlough. As Massachusetts governor, Dukakis supported the furlough program

Trump told The Washington Times in an interview published Friday that he didn't view it as a "Willie Horton ad at all." The president says it's just an ad about a "bad guy" who twice entered the country illegally and committed crimes.

__

2:44 a.m.

Ahead of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump is tweeting a video alleging Democrats were responsible for allowing a convicted cop killer into the U.S. But he's providing no evidence supporting his claim.

The video is reminiscent of the infamous 1988 "Willie Horton" ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and condemned as racist.

Trump highlighted the case of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers.

The spot includes expletives uttered by Bracamontes during his trial professing regret at not killing more officials.

The caption reads: "Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!" It adds: "Democrats let him into our country...Democrats let him stay." Trump provides no evidence linking Democrats to Bracamontes.