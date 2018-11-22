The Latest: Trump says he's eyeing staff replacements

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

Noon

President Donald Trump says he plans to interview potential staff replacements while he's in Florida for a Thanksgiving break.

Trump would not say Thursday which positions he was interviewing people for, but Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER'-sten) Nielsen and chief of staff John Kelly are considered among the most vulnerable in the administration.

Trump has said he's generally happy with his cabinet but expects to make several additional changes. Trump demanded and received Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation immediately after the midterm elections.

Trump was speaking to reporters after a Thanksgiving telephone conference with troops deployed abroad. He told the troops, "Your courage truly inspires us."

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost "control" on its side.

Trump is citing the situation involving migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, after traveling in a caravan to reach the United States.

Trump calls it "a really bad situation" there and says that "if we find that it's incontrollable," then "we will close entry into the country for period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border."

The president also says he's given American troops at the border the "OK" to use lethal force against migrants "if they have to."

Trump tells reporters: "I hope they don't have to," but he says, "I have no choice" because "you're dealing with rough people."

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has delivered a Thanksgiving message to American service members on duty around the world, telling them by telephone, "Your courage truly inspires us."

Trump told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and first lady Melania Trump wanted to express their "profound gratitude."

Trump is spending his holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting as part of his extraordinary public dispute with Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is warning of "bedlam, chaos, injury and death" if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation's immigration laws.

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be speaking to troops deployed across the world by teleconference as he celebrates Thanksgiving.

Trump also is tweeting that he'll be going to "see our Coast Guard patriots & to thank them for the great job they have been doing, especially with the hurricanes."

