The Latest: Trump says Tuesday special election a 'big race'

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling rallygoers in Pennsylvania that "we have a big race tomorrow" as he campaigns for a Republican candidate seeking to fill an open congressional seat.

Trump campaigned Monday in Montoursville (mahn-TOORZ'-vihl) on behalf of Republican Fred Keller, who faces Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a Tuesday special election.

Trump describes Keller as a "great gentleman, a very successful businessman." He also stresses that Keller "is not letting anything happen to your Second Amendment."

Keller sought to assure Trump about his prospects in Pennsylvania in 2020, saying, "In 2016, Pennsylvania put Donald Trump over the top, and in 2020, we're going to do it again."

Republicans are attempting to recapture the House seat left open when Republican Rep. Tom Marino resigned in January.

___

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Pennsylvania to campaign for a Republican congressional candidate — and himself.

Trump's appearance Monday in the key battleground state comes two days after 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

The president is traveling to Montoursville (mahn-TOORZ'-vihl) on behalf of Republican Fred Keller, who faces Democrat Marc Friedenberg in Tuesday's election to fill the U.S. House seat formerly held by Republican Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January. Voters in the heavily GOP district overwhelmingly backed Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump narrowly defeated Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016.

Biden, the former vice president and Pennsylvania native who leads his Democratic presidential rivals, is mounting a strong push in the state.