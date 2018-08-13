The Latest: Walker, Nicholson oppose Harley-Davidson boycott

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Wisconsin primary (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have both come out against boycotting Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson, the day after President Donald Trump said it would be "great" if there was a boycott.

Trump's Sunday tweet forced Walker and other Republicans to take a position on the sticky political issue involving an iconic Wisconsin company just ahead of Tuesday's primary where Trump allegiance has been a central focus.

Walker tweeted Monday afternoon that "of course I don't want a boycott of Harley-Davidson." That came after Walker initially on Sunday did not directly address the boycott call.

Both Nicholson and Walker back Trump's approach to tariffs, saying they support moving to having no tariffs as soon as possible.

Nicholson's Republican primary opponent Leah Vukmir has not directly addressed the boycott question.

___

12:45 p.m.

Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson says he doesn't want to see Harley-Davidson boycotted, the day after President Donald Trump said a boycott would be "great."

Nicholson said on WTMJ radio Monday that "I don't want to see Harley-Davidson boycotted because I want to see them succeeding and selling into new markets." Nicholson says he thinks Trump's policies will ultimately help Harley-Davidson succeed, making a boycott unnecessary.

Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

She did not directly address the boycott question, saying in a statement that she trusts Harley will not abandon its Wisconsin roots and "the best way for that to happen is to get rid of tariffs like the president is working to do."

___

10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is forcing Gov. Scott Walker and other Republicans to either criticize the president or stick with the Milwaukee-based company.

Trump allegiance has been a central focus in the governor's race and Republican U.S. Senate primary ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Walker says did not directly address the boycott call in a statement where he says he wants Harley to "prosper here in the state of Wisconsin."

Democratic challenger Mahlon Mitchell says, "By attacking Wisconsin workers to cover for failed economic policy President Trump took a page right out of Scott Walker's playbook."

And Democratic candidate Kelda Roys says Walker is showing that "we can't count on him to put Wisconsin first." She says Walker is "too cowardly to stand up to our dangerous, erratic president."

___

8:19 a.m.

Democratic candidates for governor along with Republicans running for U.S. Senate were making a final push across Wisconsin the day before the primary.

Eight Democrats were vying for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November. Whoever wins the primary will enter the final three months of the race at a financial disadvantage to Walker, who had $4.8 million in the bank at the beginning of August.

State Superintendent Tony Evers was leading in the polls, but others in the crowded field were hoping to make a late surge.

In the Senate race, Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir faces former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson.

The winner advances to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

A host of other primaries were also on the ballot Tuesday.