The Latest: Trump golfs as nation waits for Mueller findings

People hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Trump's presidency. less People hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with ... more Photo: Terry Renna, AP Photo: Terry Renna, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Trump golfs as nation waits for Mueller findings 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is on the golf course in Florida a day after special counsel Robert Mueller closed his 22-month-long Russia investigation with no new charges.

Mueller delivered his long-awaited report Friday to the Justice Department, which was expected to release the main findings as soon as Saturday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that the next steps are up to the attorney general and the White House will let the process take its course. As of Friday evening, the White House had not received or been briefed on the report.

Even with the details still under wraps, the end of the probe without additional indictments by Mueller was welcome news to some in Trump's orbit who had feared a final round of charges could ensnare more Trump associates, including members of the president's family.

___

1:45 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. The Justice Department was expected to release the main findings as soon as Saturday.

Even with the details still under wraps, the end Friday of the 22-month probe without additional indictments by Mueller was welcome news to some in Trump's orbit who had feared a final round of charges could ensnare more Trump associates, including members of the president's family.

For now, the report is accessible to only a handful of Justice Department officials while Attorney General William Barr prepared to release the "principal findings" soon.