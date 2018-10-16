-
BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the release of a DNA analysis pointing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Native American heritage (all times local):
7:57 p.m.
A Cherokee Nation official says Sen. Elizabeth Warren "is undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage."
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Monday that DNA tests are useless to determine tribal citizenship and don't distinguish whether a person's ancestors were indigenous to North or South America.
He said "using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong."
Warren on Monday released DNA test results providing some evidence of a Native American in her lineage.
The Massachusetts Democrat, who said she was told her mother was "part Cherokee and part Delaware," acknowledged that DNA and family history have nothing to do with tribal affiliation or citizenship, which is determined by tribal nations.
She said she respects that distinction and doesn't list herself as Native American in the Senate.
___
6:45 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is suggesting President Donald Trump's comments about him personally administering a DNA test to her to prove her Native American heritage are "creepy."
She tweeted Monday he makes "creepy physical threats" because he attacks women who scare him.
The Massachusetts Democrat and Trump critic on Monday released DNA test results providing some evidence of a Native American in her lineage. Warren is a potential 2020 presidential candidate whom Trump calls "Pocahontas" because of her ancestry claim.
Trump had offered to donate $1 million to charity if a DNA test proves the claim. Trump said Monday he'll "only do it if I can test her personally."
Warren tweeted Trump is a "cowardly elitist" and she "won't sit quietly for Trump's racism" so she took the test.
___
5:55 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he'll only donate $1 million to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's favorite charity if he can personally administer a DNA test that proves her Native American ancestry.
But Trump's says it's not something he looks forward to doing.
Asked about the donation during an appearance Monday in Georgia, Trump said he'll "only do it if I can test her personally." He added: "That will not be something I enjoy doing, either."
The Massachusetts Democrat and Trump critic on Monday released DNA test results providing some evidence of a Native American in her lineage.
Warren is a potential 2020 presidential candidate whom Trump calls "Pocahontas" because of her ancestry claim.
Trump offered earlier this year to donate $1 million to charity if a DNA test proves the claim.
The AP emailed Warren's spokeswoman for comment.
___
4:45 p.m.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Republican opponent in the November election says the release of a DNA analysis by the Massachusetts Democrat is another sign of her presidential ambitions.
Geoff Diehl, who was co-chair of President Donald Trump's Massachusetts 2016 campaign, notes he has not joined Trump in mockingly calling Warren "Pocahontas," and adds it's up to the public to decide if she's being honest.
The analysis of the DNA test analyzed by a Stanford University expert in the field concluded there was strong evidence that she has some Native American heritage. The report said the ancestor was likely six to 10 generations removed.
Not all Democrats on Monday approved of the timing of Warren's announcement.
Jim Messina, who was former President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign manager, said in a tweet Monday that the Democrats should instead be staying focused on the November midterms.
___
10:35 a.m.
President Donald Trump is falsely denying that he offered $1 million for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to prove whether she had Native American ancestors.
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, is a widely rumored 2020 presidential candidate. On Monday she released results of a DNA test that provide what an analyst says is "strong evidence" she has a Native American in her family tree.
Trump has long taunted Warren about the claim, calling her "Pocahontas."
At a summer rally in Montana, the president declared that he would give a million dollars to charity , "paid for by Trump," if Warren takes the test "and it shows you're an Indian."
But when asked by reporters on Monday, Trump claimed "I didn't say that."
In a tweet, Warren asked Trump to donate $1 million to a Native American women's group.
___
6:36 a.m.
A DNA analysis done on Sen. Elizabeth Warren provides strong evidence she has Native American heritage.
That's according to The Boston Globe , which published the Massachusetts Democrat's test results on Monday. Republican President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked her claim of Native American blood.
The analysis was done by Stanford University professor Carlos D. Bustamante. He concluded Warren's ancestry is mostly European. But he says "the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor."
Warren is seeking re-election to a second term in Massachusetts and is a potential 2020 presidential contender.
Critics have charged that Warren has advanced her career with a narrative she is a descendant of Cherokee and Delaware tribes. Trump has repeatedly mocked her as "Pocahontas."
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com