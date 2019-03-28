The Latest: Trump Jr. thanks rally crowd for support

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 28, 2019, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Trump is traveling to Michigan to speak at a rally before spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in Michigan (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump's supporters are taking a victory lap at his first political rally since the end of the Mueller investigation was announced.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is telling a crowd of thousands in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that "the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America" is now "out the window."

And he's thanking his father's supporters for sticking with him, saying "it's not just our vindication, it's your vindication" too.

The Justice Department announced Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia — but that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction.

Trump Jr. is also taking repeated shots at Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti, who was arrested this week, saying the lawyer went from "Avenatti 2020 to Avenatti 20-25. Maybe 50."

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is turning his attention to 2020 now that the special counsel's investigation is largely behind him.

Trump is heading to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for a rally Thursday night — his first political event since the Justice Department said Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia's election meddling.

As he left the White House, Trump said, "Michigan is booming."

Loyal supporters started lining up in front of the Van Andel Arena on Wednesday evening, with some camping out in tents and sleeping bags overnight. By midafternoon, a crowd of thousands, many in red "Make America Great Again" hats, snaked for blocks around downtown Grand Rapids, just across the river from The Gerald Ford Presidential Museum.