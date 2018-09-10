The Latest: New Miss America glad swimsuit was eliminated

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the Miss America pageant (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

The newly crowned Miss America says she's glad she didn't have to wear a swimsuit in order to win the crown and a $50,000 scholarship.

Nia Franklin, Miss New York, says she's happy the pageant eliminated the swimsuit competition this year.

She says she and the other 50 contestants "are more than just that."

Franklin returns the Miss America crown to New York, which won it three years in a row between 2013 and 2015.

11 p.m.

Miss New York has been named 2019 Miss America in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

She was chosen Sunday night from among 51 contestants in the first Miss America pageant to be held without a swimsuit competition in its 98-year history.

Instead, contestants were asked an onstage interview question by other contestants.

And behind the scenes, a revolt was under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.

10:45 p.m.

One of the top five finalists is getting closer to being named Miss America.

The finalists are New York, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Florida and Connecticut.

They now face a final interview question.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

The top 10 contestants have been chosen in the 98th Miss America pageant. The women are from District of Columbia, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Alabama, Nebraska, New York and Idaho.

The judges narrowed the field of 51 candidates during the early moments of the pageant Sunday night from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

The top 15 contestants have been chosen in the 98th Miss America pageant.

The women are from Minnesota, District of Columbia, Colorado, Idaho, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Indiana, Massachusetts, Washington, Nebraska, New York, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.

This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.

9 p.m.

The competition has begun in the 98th Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.

The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year's competition that could keep viewers tuning in.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m.

This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.

It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Donald Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.

12:10 a.m.

The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year's Miss America competition that could keep viewers tuning in.

The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m. Sunday on a nationally televised broadcast on ABC from Atlantic City.

This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.

It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.

And behind the scenes, a revolt is under way among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.

The outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, says the two have bullied and silenced her, claims that the women deny.