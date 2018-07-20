The Latest: Storm knocked at least 31 power lines down

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on damage from a storm in the Las Vegas area (all times local):

Utility company NV Energy says a storm knocked down 31 utility poles on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said Friday morning that several other poles were knocked down in other parts of the Las Vegas Valley after a thunderstorm blew high winds through the area Thursday night.

Schuricht said the utility was working to replace and repair the damage.

___

8:15 a.m.

Authorities are cleaning up downed power lines strewn across a southern Nevada road after a thunderstorm brought high winds to the area Thursday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday morning that Boulder Highway was closed in both directions between Russell and Sunset Roads because of several downed power lines.

Video of the highway provided by KLAS-TV showed at least 10 utility poles on the ground blocking the road Friday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas reported winds of 45 to 60 miles per hour were reported across the Las Vegas valley Thursday night.

Utility company NV Energy reported about 450 people were without power in the area because of the downed power lines.