The Latest: 2 firms OK'd for Jersey online sports betting

























Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 A clerk at the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for a customer moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. A clerk at the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for a customer moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 2 of 7 FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did. less FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 3 of 7 FILE - This Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, shows the sports betting section of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did. less FILE - This Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, shows the sports betting section of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 4 of 7 Alan Kallman places the first sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. He put $25 on the New York Yankees to win the World Series. Alan Kallman places the first sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. He put $25 on the New York Yankees to win the World Series. Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 5 of 7 Employees of the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for customers moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. Employees of the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for customers moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 6 of 7 Frank Sinatra impersonator Brian Duprey, left, and Elvis Presley impersonator Kevin Mills, right, show off a ticket for a bet they placed on the New York Yankees moments after Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. began accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. less Frank Sinatra impersonator Brian Duprey, left, and Elvis Presley impersonator Kevin Mills, right, show off a ticket for a bet they placed on the New York Yankees moments after Harrah's casino in Atlantic City ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 7 of 7 James Prendergast of Washington Township in northwestern New Jersey places bets on teams to win the Super Bowl at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. moments after it started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. less James Prendergast of Washington Township in northwestern New Jersey places bets on teams to win the Super Bowl at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. moments after it started accepting sports bets on ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP The Latest: 2 firms OK'd for Jersey online sports betting 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the rapid expansion of sports betting in New Jersey (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Resorts Casino Hotel and DraftKings have received approval to become the first companies to offer online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement gave approval Wednesday afternoon to the casino and its Boston-based online partner to launch an invitation-only version of mobile sports betting, which will undergo several days of testing before becoming fully available. Requests for invitations can be made at draftkings.com.

The companies won a heated race to be first to market with mobile and online sports betting, widely seen as the most promising segment of the nascent sports betting market.

New Jersey regulators are considering mobile applications from several other companies as well. Four casinos and two horse tracks currently offer in-person sports betting.

Harrah's became the fourth casino on Wednesday morning.

___

12:10 p.m.

A fourth Atlantic City casino has begun taking sports bets.

Harrah's started accepting bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after Bally's, its sister property in Atlantic City, began accepting them.

Longtime customer Alan Kallman, of Monroe Township, placed the first bet at Harrah's, putting $25 on the New York Yankees to win the World Series.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May sided with New Jersey and struck down a decades-old federal ban on sports gambling outside of Nevada and three other states.

In addition to Harrah's and Bally's, the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands horse racing tracks now offer sports betting.

___

12:05 a.m.

An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

Harrah's casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after its sister property, Bally's, did.

So far, the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally's are offering sports bets, along with two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

No one has yet been approved to offer mobile or online sports betting, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.