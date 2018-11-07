The Latest: Pressley, Warren, Baker win in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the midterm elections in Massachusetts (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican popular with voters in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, has been re-elected to a second four-year term.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito turned back a challenge Tuesday from Democrat Jay Gonzalez, a former state budget official, and his running mate, Quentin Palfrey.

Baker touted the state's strong economy and low unemployment, his administration's progress in stabilizing the state's finances without broad tax increases, and steps taken to tackle the opioid addiction crisis.

He has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in Massachusetts. But Gonzalez criticized Baker for endorsing other pro-Trump Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl.

Gonzalez called for $3 billion in new taxes to improve education and transportation, and supported a single-payer health care system.

___

8:02 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among her party's harshest critics of President Donald Trump, has won re-election in Massachusetts.

Warren on Tuesday defeated Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl (deel), the Massachusetts co-chair of Trump's 2016 campaign, and independent Shiva Ayaddurai (SHEE'-vuh eye-yah-DOOR'-eye).

Warren has generated considerable speculation about a possible run for the White House in 2020, recently saying she'd take a "hard look" at a presidential bid after the Senate race was over.

The former Harvard Law School professor recently released a DNA test suggesting that a distant ancestor was Native American, an effort to rebut Trump's frequent mockery of her claim to Native American heritage.

Diehl claimed Warren was ready to abandon Massachusetts to run for president.

Warren countered that Diehl, if elected, would be a rubber stamp in Washington for Trump's agenda.

___

8 p.m.

Democrat Ayanna Pressley has completed her quest to become Massachusetts' first black woman elected to Congress.

Pressley sailed through Tuesday's general election unopposed, two months after she unseated 10-term U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in a national political stunner in the state primary.

With no Republican in the race, her September victory had all but assured the 44-year-old Pressley the office, with only the remote possibility of a write-in campaign to potentially stop her. That scenario behind her, she'll now represent the 7th congressional district — the first in Massachusetts where minorities make up a majority of the voting population.

Pressley is also the first African-American to serve on the Boston City Council.

___

2:10 p.m.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused to say the midterm elections in Massachusetts were about President Donald Trump as she voted in Cambridge.

The Democrat said Tuesday after greeting voters and children, buying a few items at an Election Day bake sale, and casting her ballot, that her first priority was the people of Massachusetts and protecting health care, Social Security, and preventing students from being crushed by loan debt.

She says "I try to stay focused on the issues, not on division and hate."

She did, however, acknowledge that the Democrats needed allies in Washington to protect and fight for "shared values."

Warren is being challenged by Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl and independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.

___

11:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot in any Massachusetts elections but he appears to be motivating voters.

Several Massachusetts voters said Tuesday they headed to the polls to place a check on the Republican president.

Joe Robinson, a 62-year-old Episcopal priest from Cambridge, said he was driven to vote to combat the "negativity" of the Trump administration.

He voted for Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark.

Madeleine Schulman, a writer from Brookline, said she hopes Democrats retake the House to provide a check on Trump, whose rhetoric she called "dangerous."

The 47-year-old Schulman she was disturbed by the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced questions at a Congressional hearing over allegations of sexual misconduct brought by professor Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

___

6 a.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hoping to defeat two challengers in an election that will also decide a slew of congressional races, a gubernatorial contest and whether Massachusetts should keep legal protections for transgender people.

Topping Tuesday's ballot is the Senate race. Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl and independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai are hoping to deny Warren a second six-year term.

If Warren wins, attention will quickly turn to the 2020 election. Warren has promised to take "a hard look" at a possible presidential run.

In the race for governor, Democrat Jay Gonzalez is trying to topple Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who remains popular in Massachusetts and has maintained a lopsided fundraising edge.

There are also three questions on the ballot and five contested U.S. House races.