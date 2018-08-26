The Latest: Broadway mourns death of playwright Neil Simon

FILE- In this July 2, 1977, file photo, playwright Neil Simon, right, poses for a photo on the set of "The Cheap Detective" with Dom DeLuise.

FILE- In this Sept. 22, 1994, file photo, american playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wash.

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 1978, file photo Neil Simon, Michael Douglas and Herbert Ross pose after Simon and Ross each won awards during the Golden Globe ceremony in Los Angeles.

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 1981, file photo playwright Neil Simon, left, and actor James Coco pose for a photo in New York during the New York announcement of a Broadway bound musical comedy, "Little Me."

FILE- In this April 21, 2008, file photo Neil Simon, center, his wife Elaine Joyce, left, and Lucie Arnaz pose for a picture at the reception for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Monte Cristo Award in New York.







NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the death of playwright Neil Simon (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Tributes are pouring in for Neil Simon, the Broadway playwright behind classic such comedies as "The Odd Couple" and "The Sunshine Boys."

Tony award-winning actor Harvey Fierstein said that Simon "could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world's problems."

Playwright Kristoffer Diaz says: "In a different life, I would have loved to have been my generation's Neil Simon. I'm sad that we don't have that kind of voice."

Actor Josh Gad called Simon "one of the primary influences on my life and career."

Simon died Sunday at age 91. He was the American theater's most successful and prolific playwright in the second half of the 20th century. He won three regular Tonys, plus one for special achievement, as well as a Pulitzer and the Mark Twain prize for humor.

___

11:50 a.m.

The playwright behind such comedic hits such as "The Odd Couple" and "Plaza Suite," has died. Neil Simon was 91.

According to Bill Evans, Simon's longtime friend and the Shubert Organization director of media relations, the playwright died early Sunday of complications from pneumonia in a Manhattan hospital.

Simon was the American theater's most successful and prolific playwright in the second half of the 20th century. He won three regular Tonys, plus one for special achievement, as well as a Pulitzer and the Mark Twain prize for humor.

Simon's successes included "The Sunshine Boys," ''Plaza Suite" and "Sweet Charity." Many of his plays were adapted into movies and one, "The Odd Couple," became a popular TV series.