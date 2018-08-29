The Latest: Plan sets bottom 6 counties for oil spill grants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the Mississippi Legislature's debate over dividing $700 million in o (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A Senate bill proposes designating Mississippi's six southernmost counties for grants and loans from a majority of oil spill damages.

Lawmakers earlier had discussed limiting grants to the three coastal counties — Hancock, Harrison and Lamar. However, Senate Bill 2002 on Tuesday also proposes making the next tier of George, Pearl River and Stone counties eligible.

The proposal is a key part of how lawmakers will divide $700 million in economic damage payments from BP PLC after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The Mississippi Development Authority would make recommendations each year for grants, with lawmakers required to approve them. The economic and community development agency controlled by the governor could make loans without legislative approval.

5:15 p.m.

Mississippi lawmakers still have more to consider before they conclude a special session.

Gov. Phil Bryant widened the session's agenda Tuesday. He's asking lawmakers to agree on how to divide $700 million that Mississippi is receiving in economic damage payments from BP PLC.

The oil company is making the payments following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Legislative leaders have discussed giving roughly 75 percent of money to the state's three coastal counties and 25 percent to the remaining 79 counties.

However, some inland lawmakers oppose that plan. Republican Rep. Tracy Arnold of Booneville is circulating a proposal to divide money among all counties based on their share of Mississippi's population.

Bryant also wants lawmakers to agree how to spend $50 million put aside earlier.