The Latest: Parents of missing hiker: He survived on berries

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio man found alive after he went missing nearly a week near Mount St. Helens in Washington state (all times local):

5:16 p.m.

The parents of an Ohio man found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state say he is being treated for dehydration and saying overnight in a hospital.

At a news conference Wednesday outside a Vancouver, Washington, hospital, Carney and Linda Matheny say their son Matthew survived on berries and bees he had killed.

They said Wednesday he wasn't familiar with the terrain, became lost and hadn't seen a person since Aug. 9 and are grateful to the people who found him.

Matheny Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, was been last seen by friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed for a trail.

Linda Matheny says the family is grateful for the efforts of search crews: "They were going to find our boy."

12:55 p.m.

Authorities say an Ohio man has been found alive after he went missing nearly a week ago on a hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in an emailed statement that 40-year-old Matthew B. Matheny was found alive on a flank of the volcano and was being flown to a hospital.

Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

Matheny, of Warren, Ohio, was been seen by friends on Aug. 9, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail.

A sheriff's deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday.