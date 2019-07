The Latest: Miki Sudo wins 6th women's hot dog title

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Reigning champion Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'doh) has devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk.

The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Sudo's performance

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

Number two ranked female eater in the world Michelle Lesco, left, and defending women's champion Miki Sudo pose together during Nathan's Famous international Fourth of July hot dog eating contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York.

The men face off

Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

9:41 a.m.

The dog days of summer are upon us.

Competitive eaters will scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents to defend last year's record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'doh), of Las Vegas, hopes to win her sixth consecutive women's title. She ate 37 franks last year.

Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.