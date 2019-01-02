The Latest: Mayor hurt while riding bike is soon headed home

3:30 p.m.

The California mayor of a major Silicon Valley city is expected to be released from a hospital later Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while bike-riding on New Year's Day.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was hit Tuesday about 3 miles northeast of downtown. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene while the mayor was transported to a hospital.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol.

Liccardo said in a statement he has two fractured vertebrae and sternum, and requires a few months of physical therapy.

He will likely wear a brace to help with his injuries.

