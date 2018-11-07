The Latest: Polls close in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on Election Day in New Hampshire (all times local):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed across New Hampshire, capping a general election season that began just eight weeks ago.

New Hampshire's Sept. 11 primaries setting the match ups for Tuesday's election was one of the latest in the country. Most polls closed at 7 p.m. but stayed open until 8 p.m. in more than a dozen towns.

Voters statewide are deciding on gubernatorial and congressional races, in addition to legislative and local offices. They also will weigh in on two ballot questions that concern citizens' right to privacy from government and right to sue government bodies.

___

4:25 p.m.

Police say a woman was seriously injured at a polling place in Windham, New Hampshire, when a car backed over her.

Authorities believe the driver thought he had put the car in drive, but instead put it in reverse, and when he accelerated, pinned the woman under the car. Officers who were working at the polling site said the woman was conscious, and a nurse who was nearby helped until rescuers arrived.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to lift the car off the woman. She was taken to a hospital. Police said she appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

___

4 p.m.

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say a driver suffering a medical emergency at a polling location crashed into two parked cars and died.

WMUR-TV reports police said the crash happened at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Bicentennial Elementary School in Nashua. No one was in the parked cars.

A police officer at the school saw the crash and smashed the woman's car window to get her out. Police said CPR was performed, but the woman died at a hospital.

The woman's name has not been released.

___

11:40 a.m.

Some New Hampshire polling places have been getting crowded this Election Day.

Towns noticed long lines as state officials predicted a record midterm turnout of over 500,000 voters Tuesday.

Some voters said they showed up because they were concerned about the state of the country's democracy. Others said they never miss an opportunity to vote, with one woman holding her 9-year-old daughter's hand in Concord and explaining, "This is what our forefathers fought for."

___

6:09 a.m.

New Hampshire's top races this Election Day feature familiar names, a familiar path and a pair of firsts.

The incumbents include Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat Annie Kuster, seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District. Kuster faces Republican state Rep. Steve Negron, while Sununu faces Democrat Molly Kelly.

Kelly, a former state senator, is seeking to follow Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of whom became governor after stints in the state senate.

The open 1st Congressional District seat will be filled by either Democrat Chris Pappas, who would be the state's first openly gay congressman, or Republican Eddie Edwards, who would be its first black member of Congress.

Secretary of State William Gardner is predicting record midterm turnout of over 500,000 voters.