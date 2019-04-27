The Latest: Legislature wraps after passing record budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the North Dakota Legislature wrapping up its session (all times local):

10:15

North Dakota legislators have wrapped up their 2019 session.

The House and Senate finished their work late Friday night, amid a backdrop of a rebounding economy that resulted in a record $14.7 billion budget.

Lawmakers on the final day put the finishing touches on last-minute spending bills.

The Legislature's general fund spending plan for the next two-year budget cycle is nearly $4.9 billion. The general fund spending, which is financed mostly by taxes on sales, income and energy, is up about $600 million from what was approved by lawmakers two years ago.

___

5:07 p.m.

North Dakota's Legislature appears to be close on ironing out differences in last-minute measures while finishing details of a record budget for state spending.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert say the final gavel could fall late Friday night, which is Day 76 of a session capped at 80 days.

Lawmakers on Friday were completing work on a record $14.7 billion, two-year budget that includes federal aid.

The budget represents about $4.9 billion in state general fund spending for the two-year budget cycle that starts July 1. General fund spending is up about $600 million from what was approved by lawmakers two years ago.