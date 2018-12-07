The Latest: Kendrick Lamar leads all Grammy nominees with 8

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 61st annual Grammy Awards (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar is the king of the Grammys: He's the lead nominee with eight.

Thanks to curating the soundtrack to "Black Panther," Lamar earned nominations that include album, song and record of the year.

Drake earned seven nominations and also scored nods for the big three. Drake's frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods. So did Brandi Carlile, who earned nominations in the top three categories as well as nominations in the American Roots category.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris, Childish Gambino, producer Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five nominations each.

Six of the eight best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Women performers were underrepresented in the top four categories and in the awards broadcast at the Grammys earlier this year, but will have a strong presence at the upcoming show. Five of the eight album of the year nominees are women, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Carlile.

8:40 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Brandi Carlile will compete in the top three categories at the 2019 Grammys, where women mark a comeback.

Carlile is one of the five women nominated for album of the year, along with Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and H.E.R. Post Malone, Drake and Lamar's "Black Panther" soundtrack are also up for the prize.

Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" is nominated for both record and song of the year. Five other songs scored nominations in both categories, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow"; Childish Gambino's "This Is America"; Drake's "God's Plan"; Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle"; and Carlile's "The Joke."

3 a.m.

Nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards will be announced Friday morning.

The Recording Academy delayed unveiling the nominees by two days because former President George H.W. Bush's funeral and public viewing this week in Washington. The Grammys announcement comes a day after the Golden Globe nominations. Several music superstars, including Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Kendrick Lamar, were all nominated for Globe awards in the best original song for a motion picture category.

Select Grammy nominees will first be announced on "CBS This Morning" and Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. A full list of nominees in 84 categories will be available at 8:45 a.m. Eastern on www.Grammy.com .

The Grammys will be held on Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.