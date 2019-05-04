The Latest: Klobuchar knocks Trump over call with Putin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic candidates running for president (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is knocking President Donald Trump as being too soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent phone call.

Trump and Putin on Friday had their first known call since the release of the special counsel's report on Russian election meddling, and Trump said he didn't warn the Russian president against interfering in future elections.

Klobuchar, a Democratic presidential candidate, said her message would be very different. "What I would say when I'm president to Vladimir Putin is that we've got your number, I've got the FBI after you, I've got the CIA looking at all of this, I've figured out what you guys are up to and we're going to protect our elections and we're going to put increasing sanctions on against you."

Klobuchar also said she was frustrated congressional investigators haven't been able to question special counsel Robert Mueller, whom she described as "the witness we need to go after Russia so that they don't attack our elections again."

She spoke to reporters after an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

___

1:20 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says the legacies of "slavery, of segregation, of Jim Crow, of suppression" are "alive and well" today.

The former Texas congressman has given the commencement address at historically black Paul Quinn College in Dallas. He's spoken about overcoming past institutional racism but says "the work is far from over."

He's previously expressed support for creating a commission to study economic reparations for black Americans.

O'Rourke plans to campaign later Saturday in Iowa.

___

1:30 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is focusing his 2020 White House campaign on South Carolina while several other candidates are spending time in Iowa, another early-voting state.

Biden is making his debut visit in the first-in-the-South primary state with a stop in Columbia, the capital. Biden is trying to see whether his message will resonate among black voters whose support will be crucial.

Iowa is the focus for many others in the race. That includes Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Beto O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman.

Scheduled to be in New Hampshire are Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts congressman, and John Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor.