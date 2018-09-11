The Latest: Iran minister slams US over international court

Now Playing:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. stance against the International Criminal Court (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Iran's foreign minister is criticizing the United States for its opposition to the International Criminal Court.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said on his Twitter account Tuesday, "The US threatens to impose sanctions on the ICC & even prosecute its judges in American courts. Where is the outrage?"

He says, "The boorishness of this rogue US regime seems to know no bounds."

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Monday denounced the legitimacy of the Netherlands-based court, which was created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes.

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National security adviser John Bolton calls on a reporter during a news conference after speaking at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National security adviser John Bolton calls on a reporter during a news conference after speaking at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a Federalist Society luncheon at the Mayflower Hotel, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP













Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close The Latest: Iran minister slams US over international court 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Bolton says the U.S. "will not cooperate with the ICC." He says "the ICC is already dead to us."

___

12:55 a.m.

America's long-running reluctant relationship with the International Criminal Court has come to a crashing halt.

Decades of U.S. suspicions about the tribunal and its global jurisdiction spilled into open hostility Monday amid threats of sanctions if it investigates U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National security adviser John Bolton denounced the legitimacy of the Netherlands-based court, which was created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes and crimes of humanity and genocide.

Human Rights Watch says any U.S. action to scuttle ICC inquiries on Afghanistan and Palestine would demonstrate the administration is more concerned with "coddling serial rights abusers" than "supporting impartial justice."