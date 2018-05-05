The Latest: Iowa lawmakers adjourn session with tax cut bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Iowa Legislature adjourning its 2018 legislative session (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Iowa lawmakers have adjourned their 2018 legislative session.

Republicans with control of the Legislature held near simultaneous debate Saturday in order to approve a sweeping $2.1 billion tax cut bill that they hailed as the largest in state history and Democrats decried as unfairly favoring the wealthy.

The legislative activity caps a marathon of votes in recent days to finalize spending bills that will make up the roughly $7.4 billion state budget that goes into effect in July. Final bills now head to Gov. GOP Kim Reynolds, who has roughly a month to review them.

Legislators tackled a range of issues this session, from expanding mental health access to addressing the opioid epidemic. They also passed measures on abortion and immigration enforcement that critics warned would lead to litigation.

7:00 a.m.

Iowa lawmakers are working through the weekend in an effort to adjourn the legislative session.

Legislators scheduled floor votes Saturday to finalize spending on the roughly $7.4 billion state budget that goes into effect July 1. They're also set to begin debate on an expansive tax cut bill.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the tax legislation will cost roughly $362 million over the next two years. If other economic conditions are met, that total would climb to more than $2.1 billion by 2024.

Republicans with control of the Statehouse claim they've accounted for that money. Democrats argue the tax bill is irresponsible at a time when lawmakers have reduced spending in other areas of government.