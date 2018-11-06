The Latest: Rep. King bans Des Moines Register from event

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after casting her ballot in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her husband Kevin, right, receive their ballots before voting in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds casts her ballot in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her husband Kevin, right, pose for a photo after voting in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa.

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell arrives to cast his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)







OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on Iowa's general election (all times local):

2 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King is banning Iowa's largest newspaper from his election night events in Sioux City.

The Des Moines Register reports it requested credentials to cover the event, but King's son, Jeff King, responded Tuesday with an email saying, "We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth."

A telephone call left by The Associated Press with the King campaign wasn't immediately returned.

King has faced criticism from Republican officials and lost funding from business group after he tweeted support for a white nationalist candidate for Toronto mayor and praised a nationalist party in Austria with Nazi ties. Most of the criticism came in light of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

King says media reports have been inaccurate and unfair.

King usually wins re-election by a wide margin in the conservative 4th Congressional District but his Democratic challenger this year, J.D. Scholten, is well funded and has run an energetic campaign.

___

8:15 a.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her husband, Kevin, have cast their ballots in their hometown of Osceola.

They arrived at a polling station at Osceola United Methodist Church a little more than an hour after the polls opened across Iowa on Tuesday.

Few voters and poll workers were in attendance, so the Reynoldses were in and out of the polling place in just a few minutes. The governor did take time to share a few hugs with people and talk to a television reporter.

Osceola sits about 39 miles (63 kilometers) south of the state capital, Des Moines.

___

8 a.m.

Polls have opened across Iowa for an election highlighted by competitive races for governor and Congress.

More than 1,600 precincts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Roughly half a million voters had cast ballots before Election Day, taking advantage of Iowa's lenient early voting rules.

Polls indicate a tight race for governor between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Fred Hubbell. Iowa's congressional races also will be watched closely as Democrats attempt to win seats held by Republican incumbents in the 1st and 3rd districts. Some Democrats are optimistic about winning in the 4th district, where Republican Steve King is seeking his 9th term.

Republicans maintain they can retain the seats.

The statewide races for secretary of state, auditor and agriculture secretary also could be close.