The Latest: Winter storm causes major problems at airports

Airline baggage carts sit on the tarmac as crews prepare to remove snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Airline baggage carts sit on the tarmac as crews prepare to remove snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Photo: Hans Pennink, AP Photo: Hans Pennink, AP

The Latest on the winter storm moving across the country (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled in and out of the U.S. as a major winter storm stymied travel across the country.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, says nearly 1,500 flights were delayed Sunday in addition to the cancelations.

Boston Logan Airport was one of the hardest hit airports in the country. Just three flights were scheduled to depart from New Hampshire's Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. All flights out of Burlington International Airport were canceled.

Other modes of transportation were also affected by the winter storm. Amtrak cancelled trains on the busy D.C. to Boston corridor, as well as from New York City to upstate New York, New York to Pennsylvania and elsewhere due to snow and slippery roads.

___

11:35 a.m.

The winter storm is wreaking havoc on air travel as it moves across the U.S.

Logan International Airport in Boston was no exception with more than 250 flights canceled.

Typically bustling security lines, ticketing counters and baggage claims were largely deserted Sunday morning.

Xavi Ortega and his wife were stranded at the airport overnight after their Saturday evening flight to Barcelona, where they live, was canceled.

Ortega, a 32-year-old engineer, says the couple slept a bit and played Candy Crush to pass the time. They were unsure of when they might be getting home.

Some travelers were more fortunate.

Christine Cocca's flight from Boston to Jakarta, Indonesia had not been delayed or canceled. While the bus she normally takes from Providence, Rhode Island to Boston was canceled, she was able to catch a ride to the airport from a relative.

___

10:40 a.m.

New York City and the metro region have escaped any significant snowfall, with the precipitation coming down mainly as rain.

The Albany area saw anywhere from 10 to 15 inches, with up to 18 to 20 inches in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks. Buffalo has about a foot of snow, and about 16 inches in the higher elevations.

Meteorologists around the state were concerned about the upcoming severe cold from Sunday night into Monday, with expected wind chills in the teens in the New York City area and even down to well below zero around Albany.

The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

___

10:25 a.m.

The major worry is ice, not snow, in parts of New England.

Sleet and freezing rain is falling in much of the region and forecasters are warning of a flash freeze with temperatures plummeting later Sunday.

Utilities in Connecticut were reporting more than 14,000 customers without power and more outages were expected in the region as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Travel was treacherous throughout the region but far fewer people were on the highways because the storm fell on a weekend.

A coastal flood watch was also posted for the Sunday morning high tide.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned that wind chills could fall to as low as 30 below zero the Berkshires Sunday night and into Monday morning.

___

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning Americans affected by the winter storm to "be careful."

The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season as it tracked east Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The Weather Channel reports parts of upstate New York got up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow overnight.

Many major cities like New York City and Boston were spared major snowfall. But a mix of rain and dropping temperatures wreaked havoc on air travel with nearly 5,000 flights canceled around the country Sunday.

Trump claims it "wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now" in a tweet . He has conflated short-term weather patterns with longer-term climate change before, even though it's at odds with the White House's own National Climate Assessment.