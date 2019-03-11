The Latest: Heavy snow causing numerous structural concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on structural problems caused by heavy, wet snow (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

More than a dozen people working at a railroad service company in West Fargo, North Dakota escaped injury when the roof gave way under the weight of heavy snow.

Firefighters shut off gas meters at RJ Corman Sunday and checked for gas leaks following the roof collapse. West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says the biggest issue following a roof collapse is the potential for an explosion. Fuller says heating and cooling units on similar buildings are usually on the roof.

Also in West Fargo Sunday, a partial roof collapse at a trailer manufacturer touched off a fire when a gas line was sheared. Officials say the collapse caused significant damage to the offices at Trail King Industries. No one was in the building at the time.

____

5:56 a.m.

Heavy, wet snow that fell over the weekend is causing structural problems in some communities, collapsing roofs at a church, a hotel, a gas station and residential properties.

In Moorhead, part of the roof over the kitchen area gave way at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church about noon Sunday. Two people inside got out safely.

In Winona, the ceiling above the pool at a Holiday Inn Express fell in Sunday morning. No one was hurt. In Plainview, the roof of a building housing classic cars collapsed Saturday.

In Wisconsin, the canopy at the Mega Holiday gas station caved in Sunday. A man filling his vehicle with gas escaped serious injury. And in White Lake, the roof of the fire station collapsed trapping emergency response vehicles underneath early Sunday..