The Latest: Dayton backs Ellison for attorney general

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on Minnesota political candidates scrambling to beat a deadline to file for office (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton is throwing his weight behind U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison for state attorney general.

The governor's endorsement is significant in a race that is crowded on the Democratic side after incumbent Lori Swanson's late shift to the governor's race. State Rep. Debra Hilstrom, Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman and former Attorney General Mike Hatch all filed Tuesday.

Then there's attorney Matt Pelikan, who actually got the party's endorsement last weekend. Dayton's endorsement breaks with that.

Dayton calls Ellison a fighter who will work on issues important to people.

2:55 p.m.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state legislature, is jumping into a crowded race for a Minnesota congressional seat.

Omar filed Tuesday for the Minneapolis-area seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

Ellison is running for Minnesota attorney general. His decision set off a scramble by Democrats to run in a solidly liberal district.

Omar joins state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray and former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher for an August primary.

1:10 p.m.

Democrats are stampeding to run for the congressional seat opened up by Rep. Keith Ellison's run for state attorney general.

State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, a prominent voice on Latina issues and a former lieutenant governor candidate, is in. So is Margaret Anderson Kelliher, the Minnesota House speaker from 2007-2011 and a former candidate for governor.

Others may still get in to what is a solidly Democratic seat in the Minneapolis area. State Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat and the nation's first Somali-American state lawmaker, was also thought to be considering a run.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

12:10 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison is filing papers to run as Minnesota's next attorney general.

Ellison, the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, filed the paperwork to run for attorney general on Tuesday, hours ahead of a deadline.

Ellison will likely need to resign his post with the national party. He's taking on an endorsed candidate and several others.

His move comes a day after current Attorney General Lori Swanson announced that she would run for governor.

11:15 a.m.

Longtime Democratic state Rep. Debra Hilstrom is running for attorney general.

It's the latest domino to fall after Attorney General Lori Swanson decided not to seek a fourth term and launched a last-minute bid for governor. Hilstrom had campaigned for the office earlier this year when Swanson was mulling a bid for governor but pulled out.

But that changed Monday. Swanson announced she would run for governor, setting off a scramble of candidates.

Hilstrom, a nine-term lawmaker from Brooklyn Center, filed for the office Tuesday. She'll face Democratic-endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan in an August primary that could grow.

Former Democratic Attorney General Mike Hatch also filed for his old job. But he said he'd withdraw if Hilstrom or other candidates he supported got in the race.

The deadline to file for office closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.

10:15 a.m.

Former Minnesota Attorney General Mike Hatch has filed to run for his old job. But he doesn't really want it.

Hatch filed to run for attorney general Tuesday, hours before the window to file for office closes. The Democrat served two terms as attorney general before running for governor in 2006. He lost that election to Tim Pawlenty.

It comes a day after incumbent Attorney General Lori Swanson launched a last-minute bid for governor. Hatch made clear he would withdraw his candidacy if the right candidate runs for the office.

Several familiar names in Minnesota politics like state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former state Rep. Ryan Winkler and U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison had previously expressed interest in the job. Hatch specifically mentioned Winkler and HIlstrom but did not mention Ellison as good alternatives.

9 a.m.

The filing window for Minnesota's political offices is quickly drawing to a close.

The deadline to file for state and federal offices was set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That will bring resolution of rampant speculation about who will run for offices up and down the ballot.

Much of that speculation has centered around the race to replace third-term Attorney General Lori Swanson. Her exit from that race for a last-minute bid for governor on Monday could trigger a game of musical chairs within the Democratic party.

A handful of state lawmakers and even U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison had expressed interest in running for attorney general earlier this year. Swanson lost the party's endorsement for attorney general over the weekend.