The Latest: GOP senators walk out over climate legislation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans to protest legislation to address climate change (all times local):

10:58 a.m.

Oregon Republicans have fled the Statehouse__and the state__to avoid taking a vote on a landmark climate plan.

Republicans want the proposal__aimed at lowering the state's greenhouse gas emissions__to be sent to the voters for approval. A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans says Thursday that negotiations with Democrats fell apart late Wednesday evening prompting conservatives to pursue a walkout.

The spokeswoman also confirms that some members have even left the state to avoid a vote.

The governor's office confirmed Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to deploy the State Police to physically compel members back to the statehouse.

Oregon State Police doesn't have jurisdiction beyond state lines.

___

9:48 a.m.

It looks like Republicans in the Oregon Senate will again walk out to thwart majority Democrats' goals, this time attempting to block a sweeping plan to address climate change.

Three Republican state senators confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting Thursday morning that many of their colleagues would be absent from the Capitol when a Senate floor session begins at 11 a.m., likely denying the chamber a quorum.

Democrats want to pass cap and trade, a free market solution to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Cap and trade is a top priority for Democrats, who view the program as a way to meet the state's emission goals.

Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.