The Latest: GOP rivals face off in nasty state Senate race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on special elections for California state Senate seats (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Two conservative California Assemblymen are locked in a nasty fight to fill a vacant state Senate seat in the north.

The secretary of state's office says partial reports show Brian Dahle leading Kevin Kiley by about 6,500 votes Tuesday night. However, only about half of the voting precincts have reported.

Dahle and Kiley are vying to succeed Republican Ted Gaines in the 1st Senate District, which sprawls across northeastern California from Sacramento to the Oregon and Nevada borders.

Gaines won a spot on the state Board of Equalization last year.

Meanwhile, Democrat Lena Gonzalez is far ahead of Republican Jack Guerrero in the heavily Democratic 33rd Senate District in southeast Los Angeles County. Early results show her with more than 69 percent of the vote to around 31 percent for her opponent.

___

10:49 p.m.

Two conservative California Assemblymen are engaged in a nasty fight to fill one of two vacant state Senate seats, a battle that marks another test run for President Donald Trump's influence on voters.

Voters on Tuesday will choose either Brian Dahle or Kevin Kiley to succeed fellow Republican Ted Gaines, who won a seat on the state Board of Equalization in November.

Kiley represents northeastern Sacramento suburbs, while Dahle's district sprawls from the capital city to the Oregon and Nevada borders.

Meanwhile, Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is heavily favored to win the 33rd Senate District seat in southeast Los Angeles County that was held by fellow Democrat Ricardo Lara until he was elected insurance commissioner.

She faces Republican Cudahy Councilman Jack Guerrero in a safe Democratic district.