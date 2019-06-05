The Latest: Flood insurance payouts at $9M and rising

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on flooding occurring Wednesday in Missouri (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

More than $9 million in national flood insurance claims already have been paid to a couple hundred Missouri property owners since flooding began this spring.

But that may just be the beginning. Several hundred more claims were pending Wednesday, and officials expect another surge after the current floodwaters began receding and people can assess damage to their homes and businesses.

The Mississippi River already was at its second highest level on record at St. Louis, behind only the 1993 flood. And the Missouri River at Jefferson City also was at its highest mark since 1993.

Missouri last experienced major flooding in 2017. The National Flood Insurance Program paid out more than $75 million to a total of 1,382 Missouri property owners that year.

___

7:40 a.m.

The Mississippi River is testing sandbag fortifications as high water levels make their way downstream.

In St. Louis, the river isn't expected to crest until Friday, but river levels already are the second highest on record. The city itself is well protected by a flood wall, but in suburban Bellefontaine Neighbors sandbagging continued Tuesday. Flood waters have gotten so close to homes that the flood wall stretched through several backyards.

Along the Missouri River, dozens of levees have been overtopped or breached. That's caused water to rise in the cemetery in the small town of Hardin, where more than 1,000 bodies washed away in the massive 1993 flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also says water levels at record levels in Truman Lake, and the roadway across the dam has been closed.