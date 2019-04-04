The Latest: Elaine Wynn testifies about misconduct claims

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission's hearings on what Wynn Resorts knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Elaine Wynn is defending her decision not to disclose to Massachusetts regulators a $7.5 million settlement her ex-husband Steve Wynn made to a former employee who accused him of rape.

The state's gaming commission is holding hearings on what company leaders knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against Steve Wynn as it considers the fate of the company's license and its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort.

Steve Wynn has denied the allegations.

Elaine Wynn co-founded Wynn Resorts and is the company's largest shareholder. She told the commission Thursday that she relied on the company's lawyers to decide what should be disclosed to regulators as the company sought a casino license in 2013.

Wynn says she told the company's lawyer about the 2005 settlement in 2009. Board members say they didn't learn about the settlement until 2016.

___

11:45 a.m.

Massachusetts gambling regulators are questioning Wynn Resorts leaders about what they knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

The state's gaming commission is resuming its questioning of new CEO Matt Maddox on Thursday. Maddox is a close confidant of company founder Steve Wynn. It's also expected to question Wynn's ex-wife Elaine Wynn, who is a major shareholder.

It's the third and potentially final day of public hearings as regulators weigh whether the company is still suitable to hold a state casino license. A written decision is expected later and has implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the Boston-area resort the company hopes to open in June.

The commission received a 200-page investigative report Tuesday that concluded company executives concealed allegations against Steve Wynn. He has denied the allegations.