The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly OKs 'born alive' bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin Assembly abortion debate (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The state Assembly has passed a so-called "born alive" anti-abortion bill that would require physicians care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

The chamber passed the Republican-authored measure 62-35 on Wednesday, sending it on to the state Senate. GOP leaders in that house expect to vote on the bill next month. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already promised to veto the proposal.

Opponents say babies are almost never born alive after failed abortion attempts and in the rare instances when they are, doctors are ethically bound to try and keep them alive.

Democratic state Rep. Debra Kolste accused Republicans of basing the bill on "false facts and false premises" during the floor debate on the bill. The bill's chief sponsor, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, says he just wants to assure that there's proper care for children who survive abortions.

___

10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers say a so-called "born alive" anti-abortion bill is a distraction being pushed by Republicans to shift attention away from popular items in Gov. Tony Evers' budget.

The GOP-controlled Assembly planned to pass the bill Wednesday. It would require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says Wisconsin Republicans are "following the same playbook" as conservatives in other states like Alabama and Georgia where restrictive abortion bans have recently passed.

Evers has vowed to veto the "born alive" bill. It must also pass the Senate before it heads to the governor, but it had not yet scheduled the measure for a vote.

___

6:13 a.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to pass a so-called "born alive" anti-abortion bill passed in other states that President Donald Trump has touted.

The Republican-backed proposal up for a vote Wednesday would require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

Opponents say babies are almost never born alive after failed abortion attempts and in the rare instances when they are, doctors are ethically bound to try and keep them alive.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the bill should it pass the Legislature. It was not scheduled for a vote in the Senate.

The Assembly was also voting on three other abortion-related bills, including one that would prohibit abortions based on the fetus' race, sex or defects.