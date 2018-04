Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Debbie Lesko, front left, walks to the stage with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after her congressional win, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at her home in Peoria, Ariz. Lesko ran against Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni for Arizona's 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona. less