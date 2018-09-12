The Latest: Democrat Arthur sworn into Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri Legislature (all times local):

2:20: p.m.

The Missouri Senate has a new member, and the House has one fewer.

Democrat Lauren Arthur was sworn into office Wednesday as a senator after winning a June special election. She had represented a Kansas City area House district since 2015.

Arthur defeated Republican state Rep. Kevin Corlew in the Senate special election to flip control of a seat that had previously been held by Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey.

Silvey resigned at the start of the year to accept an appointment to the Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

Arthur's addition means Republicans now have a 23-10 advantage over Senate Democrats, with one vacancy.

Her subtraction from the House leaves Republicans with a 111-45 majority over Democrats, with seven vacancies.

___

1:35 p.m.

The Missouri House has voted to override Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes of about $785,000 of budgeted expenditures for services benefiting hospitals, youth and the deaf.

The votes Wednesday marked the first step in the process of overriding vetoes. The Senate also would need to approve the veto overrides by a two-thirds vote for them to be accomplished.

Parson made 21 line-item vetoes totaling more than $12 million when he enacted the state's $28.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that started July 1. The House voted to override four of those, including funding for a hospital certification program and public defenders for juveniles.

It's somewhat unusual for a Republican-led legislature to override vetoes of a Republican governor. But House budget leaders said the programs at issue are important.